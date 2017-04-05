in with the new

So much is falling to the wayside as I determine what is unhelpful on my road to recovery. I realize that I’m kind of up against it, and if I’m going to go the remainder of my life without the use of opioids to manage my most difficult symptoms, I need to make sure [almost] everything I do aligns with that goal.

While some things haven’t made the cut, others have made a resurgence in my life, or even a first appearance. Here’s a bit of what I’m finding helpful, whether it’s for inspiration, information, or a replacement for my medication [see what I did there?].

Book : The Gifts of Imperfection by Brené Brown

I’m reading so much lately. This recommendation comes from one of my doctors at Silver Hill and it is phenomenal! A good book for probably anyone.

Meditations : A collection of eight guided meditations from youarenotyourpain.com

The accompanying book You Are Not Your Pain by Vidyamala Burch is, in my opinion, a worthwhile read if you’re going to listen to the meditations on the site, or if you’re a novice meditator [like me!].

I have everything dowloaded to my iCloud so that first thing in the morning when I’m ready to meditate I can quickly access the file I need.

Apple Cider Vinegar

A bottle of Bragg’s is always in my refrigerator, but it’s been consumed much more rapidly since I returned home. I don’t particularly enjoy drinking it, but I know it’s helping heal my gut, which is the source of so many issues, including arthritis.

Modalities : Epsom salt, kinesiology tape, and topical pain relief cream

I took a break from epsom salt baths, but now they’re back! This brand is my favorite.

I’ve relied on tape to stabilize my joints for years, but for whatever reason I got away from it. I have tried countless brands and determined that I like Mummy Tape best.

Topricin is a new product for me. I usually use Salonpas patches, but they really stink…especially when I’m at the office or even just trying to sleep.

Blog : ihaventshavedinsixweeks.com

Lindsey Hall seriously puts it all out there. She is basically the queen of transparency!

Instagram : @hurtblogger

Britt has a wondeful collection of good habits, so I’ve enjoyed stalking her casually checking in on what she’s up to when I need an extra push in the right direction.

Music